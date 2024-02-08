Buy, Sell Or Hold Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) At $30.93?

In recent trading session, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) saw 2.81 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $30.93 trading at -$1.62 or -4.96% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.81B. That most recent trading price of AXTA’s stock is at a discount of -11.38% from its 52-week high price of $34.45 and is indicating a premium of 19.08% from its 52-week low price of $25.03. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.88 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.96%, in the last five days AXTA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $30.93 price level, adding 5.96% to its value on the day. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd’s shares saw a change of -8.93% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.09% in past 5-day. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) showed a performance of -5.97% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.14 million shares which calculate 2.74 days to cover the short interests.