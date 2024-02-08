Buy, Sell Or Hold Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) At $0.14?

In last trading session, Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) saw 3.77 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.28. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at $0.02 or 13.33% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.07M. That closing price of ATXI’s stock is at a discount of -871.43% from its 52-week high price of $1.36 and is indicating a premium of 14.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.13 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 6.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 13.33%, in the last five days ATXI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 8.5% to its value on the day. Avenue Therapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of -15.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.11% in past 5-day. Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) showed a performance of -30.22% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.11 million shares which calculate 0.1 days to cover the short interests.