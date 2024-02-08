Buy, Sell Or Hold Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) At $5.71?

In last trading session, Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) saw 3.26 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.96. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.71 trading at $0.01 or 0.18% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $552.67M. That closing price of ARQT’s stock is at a discount of -207.71% from its 52-week high price of $17.57 and is indicating a premium of 69.18% from its 52-week low price of $1.76. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 6.51 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.41 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 0.18%, in the last five days ARQT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $5.71 price level, adding 20.03% to its value on the day. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc’s shares saw a change of 76.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.73% in past 5-day. Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ARQT) showed a performance of 40.99% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 20.83 million shares which calculate 2.5 days to cover the short interests.