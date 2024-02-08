Buy, Sell Or Hold AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) At $3.94?

In last trading session, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) saw 13.24 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.68. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.94 trading at -$0.13 or -3.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.04B. That closing price of AMC’s stock is at a discount of -1810.15% from its 52-week high price of $75.26 and is indicating a premium of 8.88% from its 52-week low price of $3.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 13.21 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 18.52 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.19%, in the last five days AMC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $3.94 price level, adding 5.29% to its value on the day. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -35.62% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.72% in past 5-day. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) showed a performance of -25.52% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.1 million shares which calculate 1.24 days to cover the short interests.