Buy, Sell Or Hold Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) At $2.81?

In last trading session, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) saw 6.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.76. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.81 trading at $0.31 or 12.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $283.89M. That closing price of ADVM’s stock is at a premium of 8.54% from its 52-week high price of $2.57 and is indicating a premium of 78.29% from its 52-week low price of $0.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.97 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 974.00K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 12.40%, in the last five days ADVM remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $2.81 price level, adding 0.35% to its value on the day. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc’s shares saw a change of 273.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved 167.62% in past 5-day. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) showed a performance of 205.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.65 million shares which calculate 4.44 days to cover the short interests.