Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) At $0.10: What To Do?

In last trading session, Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) saw 1.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.75. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.10 trading at -$0.01 or -6.53% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $6.90M. That closing price of BRSH’s stock is at a discount of -11970.0% from its 52-week high price of $12.07 and is equal to its 52-week low price of $0.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 8.16 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.53%, in the last five days BRSH remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $0.10 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s shares saw a change of -20.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.04% in past 5-day. Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) showed a performance of -22.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.9 million shares which calculate 0.07 days to cover the short interests.