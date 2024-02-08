BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) Rises 31.92% In 2024; Is It Still Attractive At $1.40?

In recent trading session, BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) saw 1.01 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.99. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.40 trading at $0.15 or 12.40% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $200.90M. That most recent trading price of BKSY’s stock is at a discount of -69.29% from its 52-week high price of $2.37 and is indicating a premium of 25.71% from its 52-week low price of $1.04. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.43 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 597.69K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 12.40%, in the last five days BKSY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $1.40 price level, subtracting -1.82% to its value on the day. BlackSky Technology Inc’s shares saw a change of 0.36% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.77% in past 5-day. BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY) showed a performance of 7.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.85 million shares which calculate 7.07 days to cover the short interests.

BlackSky Technology Inc (BKSY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BlackSky Technology Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.86% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.44% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 30.80% in the current quarter and calculating 30.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 30.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $26.39 million for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $26.06 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024. Company posted $19.42 million and $18.4 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 35.90% while estimating it to be 41.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -792.85% during past 5 years.

BKSY Dividends

BlackSky Technology Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 28 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BlackSky Technology Inc (NYSE:BKSY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 16.02% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 41.21 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 49.08%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 41.21% institutions for BlackSky Technology Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Cercano Management LLC is the top institutional holder at BKSY for having 9.95 million shares of worth $22.09 million. And as of Jun 29, 2023, it was holding 7.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 7.39 million shares on Jun 29, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.25% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $16.4 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Aug 30, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 2.74 million shares of worth $3.72 million or 1.94% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.61 million shares on Jun 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $5.78 million in the company or a holder of 1.85% of company’s stock.