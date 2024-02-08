Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) At $2.28: What To Do?

In last trading session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw 18.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at $0.05 or 2.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $688.24M. That closing price of BITF’s stock is at a discount of -56.14% from its 52-week high price of $3.56 and is indicating a premium of 70.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.24%, in the last five days BITF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 4.2% to its value on the day. Bitfarms Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -21.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.15% in past 5-day. Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) showed a performance of -23.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.14 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.