Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) At $2.28: What To Do?

In last trading session, Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) saw 18.78 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.31. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.28 trading at $0.05 or 2.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $688.24M. That closing price of BITF’s stock is at a discount of -56.14% from its 52-week high price of $3.56 and is indicating a premium of 70.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.68. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 19.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 27.99 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) trade information
Upright in the green during last session for gaining 2.24%, in the last five days BITF remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $2.28 price level, adding 4.2% to its value on the day. Bitfarms Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -21.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.15% in past 5-day. Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) showed a performance of -23.23% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29.14 million shares which calculate 0.8 days to cover the short interests.
Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Bitfarms Ltd. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 40.74% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 81.74% while that of industry is 8.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $43.08 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $55.02 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2024.
BITF Dividends
Bitfarms Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 19 and March 25 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.