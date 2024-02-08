BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) Shares Are Up 2.47 Percent In A Week – But Can The Gains Continue?

In last trading session, BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) saw 1.39 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 3.04. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.66 trading at -$0.08 or -4.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $261.62M. That closing price of BBAI’s stock is at a discount of -269.28% from its 52-week high price of $6.13 and is indicating a premium of 30.12% from its 52-week low price of $1.16. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.43 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.60%, in the last five days BBAI remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $1.66 price level, adding 5.68% to its value on the day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of -22.43% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.47% in past 5-day. BigBear.ai Holdings Inc (NYSE:BBAI) showed a performance of -24.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.86 million shares which calculate 2.98 days to cover the short interests.