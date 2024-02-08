Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) At $120.99: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) saw 1.17 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.69. Company’s recent per share price level of $120.99 trading at -$10.5 or -7.98% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.96B. That most recent trading price of ACLS’s stock is at a discount of -66.13% from its 52-week high price of $201.00 and is indicating a premium of 12.98% from its 52-week low price of $105.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.71 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 669.26K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.98%, in the last five days ACLS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 02/07/24 when the stock touched $120.99 price level, adding 9.91% to its value on the day. Axcelis Technologies Inc’s shares saw a change of -6.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.42% in past 5-day. Axcelis Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ACLS) showed a performance of 0.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.67 million shares which calculate 2.54 days to cover the short interests.