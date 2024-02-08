Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $5.82?

In recent trading session, Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) saw 4.48 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.91. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.82 trading at -$0.5 or -7.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $1.01B. That most recent trading price of AUTL’s stock is at a discount of -28.01% from its 52-week high price of $7.45 and is indicating a premium of 72.34% from its 52-week low price of $1.61. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.83%, in the last five days AUTL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 02/06/24 when the stock touched $5.82 price level, adding 11.55% to its value on the day. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR’s shares saw a change of -9.55% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.77% in past 5-day. Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ:AUTL) showed a performance of -14.84% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.42 million shares which calculate 1.63 days to cover the short interests.