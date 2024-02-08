AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) At $2.61: What To Do?

In last trading session, AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) saw 4.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.86. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.61 trading at -$0.27 or -9.55% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $319.89M. That closing price of ASTS’s stock is at a discount of -173.56% from its 52-week high price of $7.14 and is indicating a discount of -4.21% from its 52-week low price of $2.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.55%, in the last five days ASTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $2.61 price level, adding 11.53% to its value on the day. AST SpaceMobile Inc’s shares saw a change of -56.80% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.23% in past 5-day. AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ:ASTS) showed a performance of -47.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 18.24 million shares which calculate 8.12 days to cover the short interests.