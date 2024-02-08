Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.48?

In recent trading session, Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) saw 0.58 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.85. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.48 trading at $0.01 or 3.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $78.77M. That most recent trading price of ARQQ’s stock is at a discount of -564.58% from its 52-week high price of $3.19 and is indicating a premium of 18.75% from its 52-week low price of $0.39. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.39 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 711.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.25%, in the last five days ARQQ remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $0.48 price level. Arqit Quantum Inc’s shares saw a change of 1.29% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.69% in past 5-day. Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ) showed a performance of 4.37% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.08 million shares which calculate 2.93 days to cover the short interests.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Arqit Quantum Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -54.28% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 78.95% while that of industry is 7.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2,791.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $20.04 million for the same.

ARQQ Dividends

Arqit Quantum Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 21 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 54.62% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 13.30 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 29.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 13.30% institutions for Arqit Quantum Inc that are currently holding shares of the company. Evolution Equity Partners II Sarl is the top institutional holder at ARQQ for having 9.93 million shares of worth $4.77 million. And as of Sep 29, 2023, it was holding 6.07% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 3.64 million shares on Dec 30, 2023. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.22% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.75 million.

On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Cybersecurity ETF and ETF Series Solutions-Defiance Quantum ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager was holding 3.45 million shares of worth $1.66 million or 2.11% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.72 million shares on Sep 29, 2023, making its stake of worth around $0.83 million in the company or a holder of 1.05% of company’s stock.