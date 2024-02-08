Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) At $21.50: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.50 trading at $0.14 or 0.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.46B. That most recent trading price of AR’s stock is at a discount of -43.72% from its 52-week high price of $30.90 and is indicating a premium of 7.4% from its 52-week low price of $19.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days AR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $21.50 price level, adding 3.15% to its value on the day. Antero Resources Corp’s shares saw a change of -5.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.96% in past 5-day. Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) showed a performance of -8.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.98 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.