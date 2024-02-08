Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) At $21.50: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) saw 1.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 3.30. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.50 trading at $0.14 or 0.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $6.46B. That most recent trading price of AR’s stock is at a discount of -43.72% from its 52-week high price of $30.90 and is indicating a premium of 7.4% from its 52-week low price of $19.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.83 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.90 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) trade information
Upright in the green today for gaining 0.68%, in the last five days AR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $21.50 price level, adding 3.15% to its value on the day. Antero Resources Corp’s shares saw a change of -5.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.96% in past 5-day. Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) showed a performance of -8.26% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 16.98 million shares which calculate 2.9 days to cover the short interests.
Antero Resources Corp (AR) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Antero Resources Corp is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.33% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -90.41% while that of industry is -30.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024.
AR Dividends
Antero Resources Corp is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between February 13 and February 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.