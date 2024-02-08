Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $161.27?

In recent trading session, Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $161.27 trading at $2.67 or 1.68% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $42.20B. That most recent trading price of ALL’s stock is at a premium of 1.04% from its 52-week high price of $159.60 and is indicating a premium of 37.64% from its 52-week low price of $100.57. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.23 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.42 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 1.68%, in the last five days ALL remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/08/24 when the stock touched $161.27 price level, adding 4.03% to its value on the day. Allstate Corp’s shares saw a change of 15.21% in year-to-date performance and have moved 3.25% in past 5-day. Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) showed a performance of 6.82% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.18 million shares which calculate 1.32 days to cover the short interests.