AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) At $0.67: What To Do?

In recent trading session, AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) saw 0.61 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.82. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at $0.0 or 0.00% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $76.66M. That most recent trading price of ALVR’s stock is at a discount of -980.6% from its 52-week high price of $7.24 and is indicating a premium of 7.46% from its 52-week low price of $0.62. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.38 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) trade information

In the last five days ALVR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $0.67 price level, adding 11.83% to its value on the day. AlloVir Inc’s shares saw a change of -1.13% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.71% in past 5-day. AlloVir Inc (NASDAQ:ALVR) showed a performance of -1.16% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 4.8 million shares which calculate 1.25 days to cover the short interests.