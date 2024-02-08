Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) At $21.38: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) saw 0.98 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.51. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.38 trading at $0.18 or 0.85% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $12.32B. That most recent trading price of ACI’s stock is at a discount of -11.69% from its 52-week high price of $23.88 and is indicating a premium of 10.48% from its 52-week low price of $19.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.02 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.85%, in the last five days ACI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 02/02/24 when the stock touched $21.38 price level, adding 0.47% to its value on the day. Albertsons Companies Inc’s shares saw a change of -7.04% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.19% in past 5-day. Albertsons Companies Inc (NYSE:ACI) showed a performance of -7.45% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 13.07 million shares which calculate 3.53 days to cover the short interests.