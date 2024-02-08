Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Up 5.10% Over The Past 30 Days: Any Troubles Ahead?

In last trading session, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.80. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.65 trading at -$0.03 or -1.79% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $310.84M. That closing price of AKBA’s stock is at a discount of -11.52% from its 52-week high price of $1.84 and is indicating a premium of 70.3% from its 52-week low price of $0.49. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.63 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.79%, in the last five days AKBA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $1.65 price level, adding 5.17% to its value on the day. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 33.06% in year-to-date performance and have moved -1.79% in past 5-day. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) showed a performance of 5.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 7.83 million shares which calculate 4.33 days to cover the short interests.