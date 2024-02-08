Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) -35.87% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) saw 2.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.03 or -12.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.82M. That closing price of MIMO’s stock is at a discount of -971.43% from its 52-week high price of $1.50 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.65%, in the last five days MIMO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 39.08% to its value on the day. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 61.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.87% in past 5-day. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) showed a performance of 74.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.