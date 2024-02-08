Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) -35.87% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) saw 2.67 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.34. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.14 trading at -$0.03 or -12.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $10.82M. That closing price of MIMO’s stock is at a discount of -971.43% from its 52-week high price of $1.50 and is indicating a premium of 50.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.07. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.66 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 12.25 million if we extend that period to 3-months.
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) trade information
Upright in the red during last session for losing -12.65%, in the last five days MIMO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 02/01/24 when the stock touched $0.14 price level, adding 39.08% to its value on the day. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc’s shares saw a change of 61.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -35.87% in past 5-day. Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (AMEX:MIMO) showed a performance of 74.70% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.11 million shares which calculate 0.04 days to cover the short interests.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc (MIMO) estimates and forecasts
Statistics highlight that Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -14.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.91% while that of industry is 41.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2024. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -48.20% from the last financial year’s standing.
1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $15.9 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $20.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2023. Company posted $45.25 million and $41.66 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -64.90% while estimating it to be -50.50% for the next quarter.
MIMO Dividends
Airspan Networks Holdings Inc is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 14 and March 18 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.