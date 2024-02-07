YPF ADR (YPF) Shares Are Down -6.16% YTD

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.34B, closed the recent trade at $16.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -2.41% during that session. The YPF stock price is -16.68% off its 52-week high price of $18.82 and 45.88% above the 52-week low of $8.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 million shares.
YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) trade information
Sporting -2.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the YPF stock price touched $16.13 or saw a rise of 9.02%. Year-to-date, YPF ADR shares have moved -6.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) have changed -3.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.
YPF ADR (YPF) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that YPF ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 12.57% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -20.71%, compared to -2.50% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 24.64% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -50.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -11.10%.
YPF Dividends
YPF ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.65% with a share float percentage of 50.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with YPF ADR having a total of 150 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Helikon Investments Ltd with over 9.98 million shares worth more than $148.58 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, Helikon Investments Ltd held 0.25% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Citigroup Inc., with the holding of over 3.15 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $46.89 million and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Causeway Emerging Markets Fund and SCM Tr-ICON Natural Resources & Infrastructure Fd. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 0.33 million shares of worth $4.97 million while later fund manager owns 0.35 million shares of worth $5.21 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.01% of company’s outstanding stock.