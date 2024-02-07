YPF ADR (YPF) Shares Are Down -6.16% YTD

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) has a beta value of 1.90 and has seen 0.97 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.34B, closed the recent trade at $16.13 per share which meant it lost -$0.4 on the day or -2.41% during that session. The YPF stock price is -16.68% off its 52-week high price of $18.82 and 45.88% above the 52-week low of $8.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.93 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.18 million shares.

YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) trade information

Sporting -2.41% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the YPF stock price touched $16.13 or saw a rise of 9.02%. Year-to-date, YPF ADR shares have moved -6.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of YPF ADR (NYSE:YPF) have changed -3.46%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.15.