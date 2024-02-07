XPO Inc (XPO)’s 18.01% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

XPO Inc (NYSE:XPO) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.42B, closed the recent trade at $115.71 per share which meant it gained $17.66 on the day or 18.01% during that session. The XPO stock price is 14.54% off its 52-week high price of $98.89 and 74.92% above the 52-week low of $29.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

XPO Inc (NYSE:XPO) trade information

Sporting 18.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the XPO stock price touched $115.71 or saw a fall of -0.7%. Year-to-date, XPO Inc shares have moved 32.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPO Inc (NYSE:XPO) have changed 38.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.