XPO Inc (XPO)’s 18.01% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

XPO Inc (NYSE:XPO) has a beta value of 2.16 and has seen 1.0 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.42B, closed the recent trade at $115.71 per share which meant it gained $17.66 on the day or 18.01% during that session. The XPO stock price is 14.54% off its 52-week high price of $98.89 and 74.92% above the 52-week low of $29.02. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.61 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.
XPO Inc (NYSE:XPO) trade information
Sporting 18.01% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the XPO stock price touched $115.71 or saw a fall of -0.7%. Year-to-date, XPO Inc shares have moved 32.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 35.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of XPO Inc (NYSE:XPO) have changed 38.71%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.35 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.75.
XPO Inc (XPO) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that XPO Inc shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 58.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -21.53%, compared to 2.70% for the industry.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -3.65% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 15.41% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.00%.
XPO Dividends
XPO Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
XPO Inc (NYSE:XPO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.98% with a share float percentage of 102.84%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with XPO Inc having a total of 569 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are MFN Partners Management, LP with over 12.68 million shares worth more than $747.85 million. As of Jun 29, 2023, MFN Partners Management, LP held 10.93% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 10.74 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $633.68 million and represent 9.26% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.13% shares in the company for having 3.63 million shares of worth $270.78 million while later fund manager owns 3.42 million shares of worth $201.76 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.95% of company’s outstanding stock.