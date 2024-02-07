WM Technology Inc (MAPS) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Check Out

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) has a beta value of 0.75 and has seen 1.47 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.75M, closed the last trade at $1.00 per share which meant it gained $0.06 on the day or 6.80% during that session. The MAPS stock price is -88.0% off its 52-week high price of $1.88 and 40.0% above the 52-week low of $0.60. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.42 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 494.87K shares.

WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) trade information

Sporting 6.80% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MAPS stock price touched $1.00 or saw a rise of 9.09%. Year-to-date, WM Technology Inc shares have moved 38.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of WM Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MAPS) have changed 22.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.49 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.73.