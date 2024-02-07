Will First Solar Inc (FSLR) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) has a beta value of 1.41 and has seen 0.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.60B, closed the recent trade at $145.98 per share which meant it gained $4.87 on the day or 3.45% during that session. The FSLR stock price is -58.93% off its 52-week high price of $232.00 and 11.49% above the 52-week low of $129.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.89 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.22 million shares.

First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) trade information

Sporting 3.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the FSLR stock price touched $145.98 or saw a rise of 5.39%. Year-to-date, First Solar Inc shares have moved -15.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.22%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of First Solar Inc (NASDAQ:FSLR) have changed -12.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.04 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.81.