Will Current Price Volatility Hamper MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) Future Potential?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) has a beta value of 3.15 and has seen 63.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.41M, closed the recent trade at $5.12 per share which meant it gained $3.61 on the day or 239.07% during that session. The HOLO stock price is -2107.03% off its 52-week high price of $113.00 and 70.7% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 89340.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 143.98K shares.
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information
Sporting 239.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HOLO stock price touched $5.12 or saw a rise of 3.94%. Year-to-date, MicroCloud Hologram Inc shares have moved 44.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 154.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) have changed 110.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 79070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.
HOLO Dividends
MicroCloud Hologram Inc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO)’s Major holders
Insiders own 69.11% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.11% with a share float percentage of 0.35%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MicroCloud Hologram Inc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Geode Capital Management, LLC with over 2883.0 shares worth more than $14011.0. As of Sep 29, 2023, Geode Capital Management, LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with the holding of over 1086.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5277.0 and represent 0.00% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Victory Portfolios III-Victory Extended Market Index Fd. As of Dec 30, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.01% shares in the company for having 2883.0 shares of worth $14011.0 while later fund manager owns 106.0 shares of worth $515.0 as of Oct 30, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.00% of company’s outstanding stock.