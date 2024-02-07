Will Current Price Volatility Hamper MicroCloud Hologram Inc (HOLO) Future Potential?

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) has a beta value of 3.15 and has seen 63.81 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $30.41M, closed the recent trade at $5.12 per share which meant it gained $3.61 on the day or 239.07% during that session. The HOLO stock price is -2107.03% off its 52-week high price of $113.00 and 70.7% above the 52-week low of $1.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 89340.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 143.98K shares.

MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) trade information

Sporting 239.07% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the HOLO stock price touched $5.12 or saw a rise of 3.94%. Year-to-date, MicroCloud Hologram Inc shares have moved 44.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 154.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MicroCloud Hologram Inc (NASDAQ:HOLO) have changed 110.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 79070.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.49.