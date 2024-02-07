Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Chevron Corp. (CVX) Future Potential?

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 6.19 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $286.73B, closed the last trade at $152.35 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 0.01% during that session. The CVX stock price is -14.47% off its 52-week high price of $174.39 and 8.36% above the 52-week low of $139.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.44 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 10.37 million shares.

Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Sporting 0.01% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the CVX stock price touched $152.35 or saw a rise of 0.78%. Year-to-date, Chevron Corp. shares have moved 2.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Chevron Corp. (NYSE:CVX) have changed 1.30%. Short interest in the company has seen 43.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.39.