Will Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (ACHL) Future Potential Be Hindered By Price Volatility?

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) has a beta value of 0.90 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $37.42M, closed the last trade at $0.92 per share which meant it lost -$0.06 on the day or -6.36% during that session. The ACHL stock price is -39.13% off its 52-week high price of $1.28 and 19.57% above the 52-week low of $0.74. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 266.08K shares.

Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) trade information

Sporting -6.36% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the ACHL stock price touched $0.92 or saw a rise of 15.6%. Year-to-date, Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR shares have moved 3.23%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Achilles Therapeutics Plc ADR (NASDAQ:ACHL) have changed 9.25%. Short interest in the company has seen 49230.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.2.