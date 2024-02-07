Why Should You Consider Adding Vestis Corp (VSTS) To Your Portfolio?

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.72B, closed the recent trade at $20.84 per share which meant it lost -$1.46 on the day or -6.55% during that session. The VSTS stock price is -7.34% off its 52-week high price of $22.37 and 33.64% above the 52-week low of $13.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.
Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) trade information
Sporting -6.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VSTS stock price touched $20.84 or saw a rise of 6.84%. Year-to-date, Vestis Corp shares have moved -1.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) have changed 0.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Vestis Corp (VSTS) estimates and forecasts
4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $715.9 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $724.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2023.
Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest -34.34% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 7.84%.
VSTS Dividends
Vestis Corp is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.14 at a share yield of 0.67%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 49.76% with a share float percentage of 49.91%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vestis Corp having a total of 212 institutions that hold shares in the company.