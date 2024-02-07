Why Should You Consider Adding Vestis Corp (VSTS) To Your Portfolio?

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) has seen 1.85 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.72B, closed the recent trade at $20.84 per share which meant it lost -$1.46 on the day or -6.55% during that session. The VSTS stock price is -7.34% off its 52-week high price of $22.37 and 33.64% above the 52-week low of $13.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.88 million shares.

Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) trade information

Sporting -6.55% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the VSTS stock price touched $20.84 or saw a rise of 6.84%. Year-to-date, Vestis Corp shares have moved -1.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Vestis Corp (NYSE:VSTS) have changed 0.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.96 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.03.