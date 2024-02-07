Why Should You Consider Adding Equinor ASA ADR (EQNR) To Your Portfolio?

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) has a beta value of 0.89 and has seen 4.51 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $86.54B, closed the last trade at $29.19 per share which meant it gained $0.69 on the day or 2.42% during that session. The EQNR stock price is -16.86% off its 52-week high price of $34.11 and 16.72% above the 52-week low of $24.31. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.58 million shares.

Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Sporting 2.42% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the EQNR stock price touched $29.19 or saw a rise of 0.88%. Year-to-date, Equinor ASA ADR shares have moved -7.74%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.92%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Equinor ASA ADR (NYSE:EQNR) have changed -8.87%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.12.