Why Should You Add Newell Brands Inc (NWL) To Your Portfolio?

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) has a beta value of 0.97 and has seen 3.75 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.34B, closed the last trade at $8.06 per share which meant it lost -$0.03 on the day or -0.37% during that session. The NWL stock price is -97.52% off its 52-week high price of $15.92 and 19.48% above the 52-week low of $6.49. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.06 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.87 million shares.

Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) trade information

Sporting -0.37% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NWL stock price touched $8.06 or saw a rise of 7.46%. Year-to-date, Newell Brands Inc shares have moved -7.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -6.17%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Newell Brands Inc (NASDAQ:NWL) have changed -4.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.85.