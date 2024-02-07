Why Should You Add Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) To Your Portfolio?

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 34.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.34M, closed the recent trade at $2.07 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 61.73% during that session. The GLT stock price is -121.74% off its 52-week high price of $4.59 and 39.61% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 259.25K shares.
Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information
Sporting 61.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GLT stock price touched $2.07 or saw a rise of 23.62%. Year-to-date, Glatfelter Corporation shares have moved 6.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) have changed 21.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) estimates and forecasts
Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 37.50%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $373.9 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $400.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2023. Year-ago sales stood $334.46 million and $381.68 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 11.80% for the current quarter and 5.00% for the next.
GLT Dividends
Glatfelter Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT)’s Major holders
Insiders own 3.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.43% with a share float percentage of 83.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Glatfelter Corporation having a total of 126 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Carlson Capital. L.P. with over 6.46 million shares worth more than $13.35 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Carlson Capital. L.P. held 14.34% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 3.01 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $6.21 million and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.77% shares in the company for having 1.25 million shares of worth $2.58 million while later fund manager owns 1.23 million shares of worth $2.54 million as of Sep 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.72% of company’s outstanding stock.