Why Should You Add Glatfelter Corporation (GLT) To Your Portfolio?

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 34.48 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $93.34M, closed the recent trade at $2.07 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 61.73% during that session. The GLT stock price is -121.74% off its 52-week high price of $4.59 and 39.61% above the 52-week low of $1.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.27 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 259.25K shares.

Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) trade information

Sporting 61.73% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GLT stock price touched $2.07 or saw a rise of 23.62%. Year-to-date, Glatfelter Corporation shares have moved 6.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 42.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Glatfelter Corporation (NYSE:GLT) have changed 21.06%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.68.