Why Should We Buy Salesforce Inc (CRM) Stock?

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) has a beta value of 1.28 and has seen 4.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $276.68B, closed the last trade at $285.83 per share which meant it lost -$2.28 on the day or -0.79% during that session. The CRM stock price is -1.21% off its 52-week high price of $289.29 and 44.15% above the 52-week low of $159.65. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.72 million shares.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) trade information

Sporting -0.79% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the CRM stock price touched $285.83 or saw a rise of 1.11%. Year-to-date, Salesforce Inc shares have moved 8.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.66%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) have changed 13.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.75 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.