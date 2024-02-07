Why Should We Buy MeridianLink Inc (MLNK) Stock?

MeridianLink Inc (NYSE:MLNK) has a beta value of 1.03 and has seen 0.89 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.48B, closed the recent trade at $18.92 per share which meant it lost -$3.17 on the day or -14.35% during that session. The MLNK stock price is -36.79% off its 52-week high price of $25.88 and 28.01% above the 52-week low of $13.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 93170.0 shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 138.24K shares.

MeridianLink Inc (NYSE:MLNK) trade information

Sporting -14.35% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the MLNK stock price touched $18.92 or saw a rise of 18.06%. Year-to-date, MeridianLink Inc shares have moved -23.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -16.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MeridianLink Inc (NYSE:MLNK) have changed -17.38%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.34 million shares shorted with days to cover at 9.05.