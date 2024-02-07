Why Should We Buy Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NRGV) Stock?

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $221.07M, closed the last trade at $1.54 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 13.24% during that session. The NRGV stock price is -210.39% off its 52-week high price of $4.78 and 12.34% above the 52-week low of $1.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 973.75K shares.

Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) trade information

Sporting 13.24% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NRGV stock price touched $1.54 or saw a rise of 5.52%. Year-to-date, Energy Vault Holdings Inc shares have moved -33.91%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Vault Holdings Inc (NYSE:NRGV) have changed -22.22%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 10.42.