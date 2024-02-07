Why Should Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Be In Your Portfolio?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 2.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $129.72M, closed the last trade at $0.68 per share which meant it gained $0.12 on the day or 21.43% during that session. The NKTR stock price is -369.12% off its 52-week high price of $3.19 and 39.71% above the 52-week low of $0.41. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

Sporting 21.43% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the NKTR stock price touched $0.68. Year-to-date, Nektar Therapeutics shares have moved 20.35%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 21.43%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) have changed 27.03%. Short interest in the company has seen 5.44 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.28.