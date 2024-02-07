Why Invest In News Corp (NWSA) Stock?

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) has a beta value of 1.34 and has seen 1.42 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.74B, closed the recent trade at $24.20 per share which meant it lost -$0.48 on the day or -1.92% during that session. The NWSA stock price is -3.76% off its 52-week high price of $25.11 and 35.66% above the 52-week low of $15.57. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.72 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 2.56 million shares.

Sporting -1.92% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the NWSA stock price touched $24.20 or saw a rise of 2.42%. Year-to-date, News Corp shares have moved -1.41%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) have changed -1.77%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.51 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.03.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

News Corp (NWSA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that News Corp shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 18.77% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 48.98%, compared to 40.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 35.70% and 44.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 1.80%.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.55 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $2.47 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024.

NWSA Dividends

News Corp is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.21 at a share yield of 0.85%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 101.65% with a share float percentage of 101.74%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with News Corp having a total of 637 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 70.7 million shares worth more than $1.38 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 18.54% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group Inc, with the holding of over 53.67 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.05 billion and represent 14.07% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 3.89% shares in the company for having 14.83 million shares of worth $289.28 million while later fund manager owns 14.36 million shares of worth $280.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 3.77% of company’s outstanding stock.