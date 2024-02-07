Why Invest In Backblaze Inc (BLZE) Stock?

Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) has a beta value of 1.07 and has seen 1.11 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $341.64M, closed the last trade at $9.12 per share which meant it gained $0.72 on the day or 8.57% during that session. The BLZE stock price is 3.95% off its 52-week high price of $8.76 and 61.62% above the 52-week low of $3.50. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.2 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 229.74K shares.

Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) trade information

Sporting 8.57% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BLZE stock price touched $9.12 or saw a rise of 3.18%. Year-to-date, Backblaze Inc shares have moved 20.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Backblaze Inc (NASDAQ:BLZE) have changed 30.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.76.