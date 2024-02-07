Why Do You Need To Add SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) To Your Portfolio?

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) has a beta value of -1.93 and has seen 74.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71M, closed the recent trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 105.21% during that session. The SMX stock price is -86479.17% off its 52-week high price of $415.58 and 56.25% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 699.14K shares.

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information

Sporting 105.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMX stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 10.73%. Year-to-date, SMX (Security Matters) Plc shares have moved -32.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) have changed 1.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.