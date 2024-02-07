Why Do You Need To Add SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) To Your Portfolio?

SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) has a beta value of -1.93 and has seen 74.6 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.71M, closed the recent trade at $0.48 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 105.21% during that session. The SMX stock price is -86479.17% off its 52-week high price of $415.58 and 56.25% above the 52-week low of $0.21. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.31 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 699.14K shares.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) trade information
Sporting 105.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the SMX stock price touched $0.48 or saw a rise of 10.73%. Year-to-date, SMX (Security Matters) Plc shares have moved -32.92%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 19.04%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX) have changed 1.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 0.11 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.32.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (SMX) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -80.69% over the past 6 months.
SMX Dividends
SMX (Security Matters) Plc is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
SMX (Security Matters) Plc (NASDAQ:SMX)’s Major holders
Insiders own 2.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.52% with a share float percentage of 1.56%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SMX (Security Matters) Plc having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors Llc with over 12593.0 shares worth more than $35240.0. As of Jun 29, 2023, Citadel Advisors Llc held 0.57% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Two Sigma Investments, LP, with the holding of over 1826.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5109.0 and represent 0.08% of shares outstanding.