Why Do You Need To Add Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) To Your Portfolio?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) has a beta value of 0.64 and has seen 4.37 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $111.08B, closed the last trade at $9.35 per share which meant it lost -$0.24 on the day or -2.50% during that session. The MUFG stock price is -4.71% off its 52-week high price of $9.79 and 35.94% above the 52-week low of $5.99. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.98 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.44 million shares.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) trade information

Sporting -2.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MUFG stock price touched $9.35 or saw a rise of 4.49%. Year-to-date, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR shares have moved 8.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE:MUFG) have changed 5.65%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.48 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.31.