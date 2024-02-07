Why Do You Need To Add Juniper Networks Inc (JNPR) To Your Portfolio?

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) has a beta value of 0.99 and has seen 4.28 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.85B, closed the last trade at $36.99 per share which meant it gained $0.05 on the day or 0.14% during that session. The JNPR stock price is -2.84% off its 52-week high price of $38.04 and 32.77% above the 52-week low of $24.87. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 5.05 million shares.

Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) trade information

Sporting 0.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the JNPR stock price touched $36.99 or saw a rise of 0.62%. Year-to-date, Juniper Networks Inc shares have moved 25.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.51%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) have changed 23.67%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.84 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.8.