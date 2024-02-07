Why Do Investors Buy Stock In BuzzFeed Inc (BZFD)?

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) has a beta value of 2.64 and has seen 1.15 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $26.61M, closed the last trade at $0.18 per share which meant it gained $0.01 on the day or 6.93% during that session. The BZFD stock price is -1294.44% off its 52-week high price of $2.51 and 11.11% above the 52-week low of $0.16. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 737.31K shares.

BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) trade information

Sporting 6.93% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BZFD stock price touched $0.18 or saw a rise of 7.69%. Year-to-date, BuzzFeed Inc shares have moved -26.56%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.90%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of BuzzFeed Inc (NASDAQ:BZFD) have changed -28.97%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.99 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.65.