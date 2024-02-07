Why Buy Stock In Walmart Inc (WMT)?

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) has a beta value of 0.49 and has seen 4.73 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $457.17B, closed the last trade at $169.81 per share which meant it gained $1.15 on the day or 0.68% during that session. The WMT stock price is -0.45% off its 52-week high price of $170.57 and 19.86% above the 52-week low of $136.09. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.28 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.96 million shares.

Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) trade information

Sporting 0.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the WMT stock price touched $169.81 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Walmart Inc shares have moved 7.71%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.55%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) have changed 8.36%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.38 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.58.