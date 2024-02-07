Why Buy Stock In MGM Resorts International (MGM)?

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has a beta value of 2.21 and has seen 4.17 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.27B, closed the last trade at $44.69 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 0.40% during that session. The MGM stock price is -14.9% off its 52-week high price of $51.35 and 23.65% above the 52-week low of $34.12. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.74 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.45 million shares.

Sporting 0.40% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the MGM stock price touched $44.69 or saw a rise of 1.54%. Year-to-date, MGM Resorts International shares have moved 0.02%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.36%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have changed -0.31%. Short interest in the company has seen 11.02 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.56.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MGM Resorts International shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -2.21% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -35.24%, compared to 22.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 146.40% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.60%.

13 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.13 billion for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $4.07 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $3.59 billion and $3.59 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 15.10% for the current quarter and 13.50% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 0.88% over the past 5 years.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next earnings report on February 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.23% with a share float percentage of 86.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MGM Resorts International having a total of 952 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group Inc with over 34.57 million shares worth more than $1.52 billion. As of Jun 29, 2023, Vanguard Group Inc held 9.85% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 22.23 million shares as of Jun 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $976.24 million and represent 6.33% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Jun 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 2.76% shares in the company for having 9.7 million shares of worth $425.91 million while later fund manager owns 9.08 million shares of worth $398.83 million as of Jun 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 2.59% of company’s outstanding stock.