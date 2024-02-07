Why Buy Stock In Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA)?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.36B, closed the recent trade at $9.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.46% during that session. The BBVA stock price is -1.45% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 35.4% above the 52-week low of $6.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) trade information

Sporting -0.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BBVA stock price touched $9.66 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR shares have moved 6.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) have changed 2.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.