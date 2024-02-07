Why Buy Stock In Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA)?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) has a beta value of 1.29 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $56.36B, closed the recent trade at $9.66 per share which meant it lost -$0.05 on the day or -0.46% during that session. The BBVA stock price is -1.45% off its 52-week high price of $9.80 and 35.4% above the 52-week low of $6.24. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.43 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.09 million shares.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) trade information
Sporting -0.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the BBVA stock price touched $9.66 or saw a rise of 1.43%. Year-to-date, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR shares have moved 6.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE:BBVA) have changed 2.60%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.86 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.76.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (BBVA) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 27.34% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 5.00%, compared to 8.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -4.20%.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 9.61% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2024 is a modest 3.63% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 11.20%.
BBVA Dividends
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.70 at a share yield of 7.22%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR (NYSE:BBVA)’s Major holders
Insiders own 0.01% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.34% with a share float percentage of 3.34%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria. ADR having a total of 360 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 54.54 million shares worth more than $525.77 million. As of Dec 30, 2023, Fisher Asset Management, LLC held 0.93% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Harding Loevner LLC, with the holding of over 20.39 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $196.59 million and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.
Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF. As of Nov 29, 2023, the former fund manager holds about 0.57% shares in the company for having 33.53 million shares of worth $323.26 million while later fund manager owns 18.74 million shares of worth $180.66 million as of Nov 29, 2023, which makes it owner of about 0.32% of company’s outstanding stock.