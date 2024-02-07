Why Acquire Shares Of UDR Inc (UDR)?

UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) has a beta value of 0.79 and has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.53B, closed the recent trade at $35.04 per share which meant it lost -$0.52 on the day or -1.46% during that session. The UDR stock price is -29.22% off its 52-week high price of $45.28 and 11.67% above the 52-week low of $30.95. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.54 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.08 million shares.

UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) trade information

Sporting -1.46% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the UDR stock price touched $35.04 or saw a rise of 4.08%. Year-to-date, UDR Inc shares have moved -8.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -2.71%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of UDR Inc (NYSE:UDR) have changed -9.19%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.42 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.19.