When Will Dayforce Inc. (DAY) Be Worth Investing In?

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) has a beta value of 1.32 and has seen 1.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $10.27B, closed the recent trade at $65.80 per share which meant it lost -$5.45 on the day or -7.65% during that session. The DAY stock price is -21.06% off its 52-week high price of $79.66 and 15.47% above the 52-week low of $55.62. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.28 million shares.

Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) trade information

Sporting -7.65% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the DAY stock price touched $65.80 or saw a rise of 8.31%. Year-to-date, Dayforce Inc shares have moved -1.97%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.35%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dayforce Inc (NYSE:DAY) have changed 0.32%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.16 million shares shorted with days to cover at 6.54.