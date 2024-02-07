When Is Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) Going To Be Good Investment?

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) has a beta value of 0.43 and has seen 5.82 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $374.04B, closed the last trade at $158.96 per share which meant it gained $0.75 on the day or 0.47% during that session. The PG stock price is -0.4% off its 52-week high price of $159.60 and 14.55% above the 52-week low of $135.83. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 9.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.46 million shares.

Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) trade information

Sporting 0.47% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PG stock price touched $158.96 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Procter & Gamble Co. shares have moved 8.48%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Procter & Gamble Co. (NYSE:PG) have changed 7.83%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.57 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.04.