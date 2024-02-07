When Is Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Going To Be Good Investment?

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45B, closed the recent trade at $22.55 per share which meant it gained $2.53 on the day or 12.61% during that session. The GPRE stock price is -66.25% off its 52-week high price of $37.49 and 13.79% above the 52-week low of $19.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) trade information

Sporting 12.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GPRE stock price touched $22.55 or saw a rise of 10.66%. Year-to-date, Green Plains Inc shares have moved -10.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have changed -6.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.