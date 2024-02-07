When Is Green Plains Inc (GPRE) Going To Be Good Investment?

Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) has a beta value of 1.61 and has seen 0.78 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.45B, closed the recent trade at $22.55 per share which meant it gained $2.53 on the day or 12.61% during that session. The GPRE stock price is -66.25% off its 52-week high price of $37.49 and 13.79% above the 52-week low of $19.44. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 1.08 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.24 million shares.
Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) trade information
Sporting 12.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GPRE stock price touched $22.55 or saw a rise of 10.66%. Year-to-date, Green Plains Inc shares have moved -10.61%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Green Plains Inc (NASDAQ:GPRE) have changed -6.41%. Short interest in the company has seen 6.09 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.35.
Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes
Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now.
Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities.
Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on.
Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.
Sponsored
Green Plains Inc (GPRE) estimates and forecasts
Figures show that Green Plains Inc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -32.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 41.22%, compared to 0.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2024 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 122.70% and 99.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -7.30%.
9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $781.96 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $717.45 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2024. Year-ago sales stood $914.04 million and $832.95 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -14.50% for the current quarter and -13.90% for the next.
GPRE Dividends
Green Plains Inc is expected to release its next earnings report on February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.