When Is General Electric Co. (GE) Going To Be Good Investment?

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) has a beta value of 1.27 and has seen 4.8 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $149.74B, closed the last trade at $137.58 per share which meant it lost -$0.13 on the day or -0.09% during that session. The GE stock price is -0.77% off its 52-week high price of $138.64 and 41.56% above the 52-week low of $80.40. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 5.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.56 million shares.

General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) trade information

Sporting -0.09% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the GE stock price touched $137.58 or saw a rise of 0.76%. Year-to-date, General Electric Co. shares have moved 7.80%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of General Electric Co. (NYSE:GE) have changed 8.94%. Short interest in the company has seen 8.39 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.92.