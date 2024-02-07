When Does Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) Become A Good Investment?

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.09M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 20.69% during that session. The RCON stock price is -1152.94% off its 52-week high price of $2.13 and 17.65% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.85K shares.
Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information
Sporting 20.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RCON stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 9.57%. Year-to-date, Recon Technology Ltd shares have moved -25.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed -25.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 11590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.
Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) estimates and forecasts
The company’s shares have lost -51.10% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 20.70%.
1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $11.36 million for the current quarter.
If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.93% over the past 5 years.
RCON Dividends
Recon Technology Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.
Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON)’s Major holders
Insiders own 1.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 3.33% with a share float percentage of 3.40%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Recon Technology Ltd having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sabby Management, LLC with over 2.97 million shares worth more than $0.56 million. As of Sep 29, 2023, Sabby Management, LLC held 7.70% of shares outstanding.
The other major institutional holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with the holding of over 0.63 million shares as of Sep 29, 2023. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.12 million and represent 1.64% of shares outstanding.