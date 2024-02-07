When Does Recon Technology Ltd (RCON) Become A Good Investment?

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) has a beta value of 2.20 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.09M, closed the recent trade at $0.17 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 20.69% during that session. The RCON stock price is -1152.94% off its 52-week high price of $2.13 and 17.65% above the 52-week low of $0.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.19 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 157.85K shares.

Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) trade information

Sporting 20.69% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, when the RCON stock price touched $0.17 or saw a rise of 9.57%. Year-to-date, Recon Technology Ltd shares have moved -25.05%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.57%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Recon Technology Ltd (NASDAQ:RCON) have changed -25.21%. Short interest in the company has seen 11590.0 shares shorted with days to cover at 0.06.