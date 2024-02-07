When Does Pure Storage Inc (PSTG) Become A Good Investment?

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 3.98 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $13.17B, closed the last trade at $41.68 per share which meant it lost -$0.21 on the day or -0.50% during that session. The PSTG stock price is -2.69% off its 52-week high price of $42.80 and 46.88% above the 52-week low of $22.14. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.99 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 4.71 million shares.

Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) trade information

Sporting -0.50% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, when the PSTG stock price touched $41.68 or saw a rise of 2.62%. Year-to-date, Pure Storage Inc shares have moved 16.88%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pure Storage Inc (NYSE:PSTG) have changed 16.13%. Short interest in the company has seen 12.25 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.88.